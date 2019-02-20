Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Avon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette MARINELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette M. (Wentzell) MARINELLI

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeanette M. (Wentzell) MARINELLI Notice
84, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton & Avon, native of Dorchester, February 18, 2019; wife of Michael V. Marinelli for 61 years; mother of Michael V. Marinelli Jr. & his wife Mary of W. Bridgewater, Ron Marinelli & his wife Regina of Woburn, Charles Marinelli & his wife Kathleen of Braintree, & Peter Marinelli & his wife Carol of Avon; grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 5; sister of Paul Wentzell & his wife Jean of Falmouth, & Bob Wentzell & his wife Barbara of FL; & an aunt of many nieces & nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanette-m-wentzell-marinelli
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now