|
|
84, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton & Avon, native of Dorchester, February 18, 2019; wife of Michael V. Marinelli for 61 years; mother of Michael V. Marinelli Jr. & his wife Mary of W. Bridgewater, Ron Marinelli & his wife Regina of Woburn, Charles Marinelli & his wife Kathleen of Braintree, & Peter Marinelli & his wife Carol of Avon; grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 5; sister of Paul Wentzell & his wife Jean of Falmouth, & Bob Wentzell & his wife Barbara of FL; & an aunt of many nieces & nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanette-m-wentzell-marinelli
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 20, 2019