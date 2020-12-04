Of Brighton passed away on November 29, 2020. Devoted mother of Bernard "Smokey" Hoffman of Marshfield, John Hoffman, Daniel Hoffman and his wife Esta Colarossi, Robin "Missy" Hoffman and her fiance Gary Guerino all of Brighton, William Messinger of Dedham and the late Heidi and Mark. Loving grandmother of Scott, Danny, Hunter, Joey, Gina and Tyler Hoffman. Great grandmother of Roman Hoffman. Loving daughter of the late Brendan and Veronica (Donovan) Murphy. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave (Nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON on Monday Dec. 7th from 4-7pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Jeanne was a longtime supporter of The Fishing Academy and an avid swimmer at the YMCA and the West End House, an avid bowler, loved dancing and working with kids at the Kennedy Memorial Hospital. Her favorite places were Nantasket and Revere Beaches. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com View the online memorial for Jeanne (Murphy) Hoffman-Messinger