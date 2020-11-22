Of Youngstown, OH., formerly of Roslindale passed away on November 18, 2020. Former husband of Barbara Martin of Roslindale. Father of Neal Martin and his wife Cindi of NH., Greg Martin of Roslindale, Brian Martin and his wife Jodi of Stoughton, LeeAnne Sciara and her husband John of Roslindale, and the late Glenn Martin. Brother of Joyce Hiester, Pam Dunlap, and David Martin all of OH. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was a Navy Veteran and served on the USS Wasp. He will be interred with military funeral honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For online guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com
.
