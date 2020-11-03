Jeffrey C., age 68 of Boston, October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Harper. Son of Barbara Dixon and the late Harris E. Harper. Dear father of Michelle Johnson-Horton, Alexis Harper, Jeffrey C. Harper Jr., Cicely Thompson (Godfrey), Ciara Washington (Michael), Jeffrey Truett, and Christopher Washington. Brother of Ronald K. Harper, Cheryl Harper-Tillman, Chiquita Harper, Elise Patterson-Smith and the late Petrenella Harper. Proud grandfather of ten, Jeffrey also leaves a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.
Funeral Friday 11am at Bethel Pentecostal Church 112 Humboldt Ave. Dorchester. Visiting with the family Friday 10am at Church. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
. View the online memorial for Jeffrey Harper