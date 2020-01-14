|
|
of Milford and formerly of Boston, MA passed away on January 11, 2020 at Cornerstone at Milford in Milford, MA.
Born in Milford, MA, she had been employed as a registered nurse at the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary and at Massachusetts General Hospital. She also had served as a nurse in the US Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major.
Miss Kaizzi is survived by her sister Dorothy Kaizzi McGrath and her two nieces Judith McGrath Palmer of Quincy, MA and Kathleen McGrath Glew and her husband Charles of Charlestown, RI. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday (January 17th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford, MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford, MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday (January 16th) from 6pm to 8pm. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.
Memorial donations made be made in Miss Kaizzi's honor to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, the Animal Rescue League of Boston or the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 14, 2020