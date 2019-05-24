Boston Herald Notices
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
Jennifer "Jen" (Cove) Sullivan


of Walpole passed on May 18 at the age of 47. Beloved husband

of Stephen J. Devoted mother of Jack Thomas Sullivan. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning (May 31) from 9-11am at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole followed by a Service at the funeral home at 11am. For complete obituary, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2019
