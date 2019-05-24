|
of Walpole passed on May 18 at the age of 47. Beloved husbandof Stephen J. Devoted mother of Jack Thomas Sullivan. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning (May 31) from 9-11am at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole followed by a Service at the funeral home at 11am. For complete obituary, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennifer-cove-jen-sullivan
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2019