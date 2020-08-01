Of Medford formerly of Cambridge July 30, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Maureen (McDonough) Connors. World class father of Miah Newman and her husband John of Woburn and Jerome P. Connors of Charlotte, NC. Dear son of the late Edward and Alice (Jones) Connors. Brother of Edward Connors, Patricia Allen and her husband John, Timothy Connors and his partner Kathleen Kuhn. Cherished grandfather of Declan, Nora, Patrick, Kate and Abigail. Adored by many In-Laws, nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends and neighbors. Visiting hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday 4:00 - 8:00, Relatives and friends invited. A private Funeral will be held for the family. There will be a celebration of our beloved Jerry's life once the virus is under control. Director of laboratories at Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology for 48 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jerome's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Way, Woburn ,MA 01801. Funeral Services to be announced.