1/
Jerome V. Connors
1948 - 2020
Of Medford formerly of Cambridge July 30, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Maureen (McDonough) Connors. World class father of Miah Newman and her husband John of Woburn and Jerome P. Connors of Charlotte, NC. Dear son of the late Edward and Alice (Jones) Connors. Brother of Edward Connors, Patricia Allen and her husband John, Timothy Connors and his partner Kathleen Kuhn. Cherished grandfather of Declan, Nora, Patrick, Kate and Abigail. Adored by many In-Laws, nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends and neighbors. Visiting hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday 4:00 - 8:00, Relatives and friends invited. A private Funeral will be held for the family. There will be a celebration of our beloved Jerry's life once the virus is under control. Director of laboratories at Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology for 48 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jerome's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Way, Woburn ,MA 01801. Funeral Services to be announced.



View the online memorial for Jerome V. CONNORS

Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Connors family. Jerry was such a great guy and will be sorely missed. Praying your happy memories will get you through this sad time.
Patti Tegan
July 31, 2020
Jerry was the go to guy for his family and for many others. If you called Jerry and you needed him, he would be there. He will be missed by many.
Al and Jan Moriarty
Family
July 31, 2020
Jerry was a great friend, generous and kindhearted coworker who helped many people. No doubt he will be in charge of Heaven!!! With great sorrow he will be missed by many.
John Randazzo
Friend
July 31, 2020
Sharing in your sorrow and offering heartfelt sympathy and prayers.
Maureen Sullivan Santoro
July 31, 2020
Dear Maureen; I was surprised and deeply saddened to learn of Jerry's passing. As you know, I admired and respected him from the first day of my tenure in the Department of Chemistry. I counted on his wisdom and counsel daily and welcomed his smiling countenance in the halls of Mallinckrodt. Gloria and I have you in our prayers and wish you and your family peace and love.
Warmest regards,
Don Ciappenelli
Donald Ciappenelli
Friend
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Murphy
Friend
July 31, 2020
To the Connors Family

Please accept my deepest sympathies. Jerry was a great guy and friend. There are so many great memories from Cpl Burns and the neighborhood.

You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
