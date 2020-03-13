|
of Newton MA, passed away on March 10, 2020. Devoted father of Steve of Newton, and Debbie and her husband Greig Whitney of Newton. Loving grandfather of Nicky and Corrine Chin, Michael and Joshua Whitney. Loving great- grandfather of Mila. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to visiting hours on March 15, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A traditional Chinese service will be on March 16, 2020 starting at 9:30am procession will leave at 11 AM. Interment will be held at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2020