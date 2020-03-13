Boston Herald Notices
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA 02119
(617) 989-8833
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA
Jerry Chin

Jerry Chin Notice
of Newton MA, passed away on March 10, 2020. Devoted father of Steve of Newton, and Debbie and her husband Greig Whitney of Newton. Loving grandfather of Nicky and Corrine Chin, Michael and Joshua Whitney. Loving great- grandfather of Mila. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to visiting hours on March 15, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A traditional Chinese service will be on March 16, 2020 starting at 9:30am procession will leave at 11 AM. Interment will be held at St. Michael Cemetery.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
