of Windham, NH, formerly of Medford and Boston's North End, February 1st. Beloved husband of Janice (Pagliarulo) Solimini. Devoted father of Gianna Solimini, and her wife Bianna and Ali Solimini. Loving Papa of Dante Solimini and Valencia Cardarelli. Dear brother of Lisa Cucinotta, and the late Lucy Giuliano, Mary Imbergamo, Carmine, Nicholas, Frank and Anthony Solimini. Also survived by many loving friends and family members. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, February 8th at 8:30 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Cemetery On The Plains, 5 Cobbetts Pond Rd, Windham NH., 03087. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 4, 2020