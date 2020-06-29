Jessica Katherine Martino
of Manchester, NH, died on March 27, 2020. She was 26. She was the daughter of Michael Martino and the late Jean Yobaccio.

Her infectious laugh will be missed by her loving family and friends.

Jessica will be greatly missed by her son Shaun Robinson, Jr. She also leaves behind her brother David Righini and was the sister of the late Michael Righini.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
