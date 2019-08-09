|
caring friend, international traveler, committed believer in Christ, and beloved family member passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 33. She was a selfless giver of herself to so many others. Born May 11, 1986, Jessica moved to Westwood MA at the age of two as a foster child to later be adopted when she was four by Reverend Robert "Bob" and Marilyn Davidson currently of Norwood MA and formerly of Westwood MA. A graduate of Westwood High School (2004), Jessica completed a bachelor's degree from Houghton College in Houghton NY (2008) and a master's degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis (2012), later attaining the certification of Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW). Her professional endeavors were almost exclusively with non-profits as she devoted herself to City Year (Boston MA), three years in the Peace Corps (deployment to Macedonia in Eastern Europe), and most recently as a counselor at the Institute for Health and Recovery (Boston MA). She spent additional time overseas via missions' trips to Peru and Thailand. Her passion for art and nature is immortalized by multiple murals in the greater Boston area and Macedonia as well as countless memories at Cape Cod. She was deeply connected to church communities including her most recent involvement with Aletheia Church of Cambridge MA. Jessica is survived by parents Bob and Marilyn Davidson (Norwood MA); siblings Jonathan (and Allison) Davidson with children Mackenzie and Scott of Allentown PA, Christopher (and Jenn) Davidson of Framingham MA, Ashley Davidson (with Dylan Tremblay) with child Delylah of Taunton MA, and Danielle (and George) Hairston with children Brooklyn, Marlyn, and Christian of Forestdale MA. Extended family includes grandmothers Elsie Blackie & Mary Davidson; eight aunts and uncles; plus many cousins & the children of her cousins. Jessica was predeceased by grandfathers Edmund Davidson & John Blackie, cousin Steven Montalbano, and cousin's son Tyler Willhite. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jessica's church, Aletheia Church, where she passionately served can be made at www.aletheia.org/give, scrolling to "In Memory Jessica Davidson". Alternately, a gift can be mailed to the church at Aletheia Church, 820 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge MA 02139 referencing "Jessica Davidson". A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Aletheia Church where Jessica worshiped, at 1:30pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Aletheia Church meets at the Cambridge YMCA at 820 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. For guestbook please visit Folsom Funeral Home website below.
Folsom Funeral Home
www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Jessica Nguyen Davidson
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019