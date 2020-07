July 12th, of Malden. Loving mother of Patty Herra of Billerica, Cheryl Pulliam and husband David of Billerica, Buddy Ricci and wife Lisa of Malden, and Lisa Ricci of Everett. Devoted sister of Peter Iodice of NH and Debbie Pothier of N. Reading. Proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 4. A celebration of Joan's life will be held by her family at a later date. For obituary, www.weirfuneralhome.com