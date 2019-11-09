|
|
of Charlestown. Beloved wife of the late Francis D. (Butch ) Boucher, devoted mother of Catherine of North Andover, Laura of Billerica, & Mary A. of Charlestown. Grandmother to Daniel, and Great Grandmother to Ismilahnie. Retired 30 year employee, of the National Fire Protection Agency.Services & Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joan's name may be made to: Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 9, 2019