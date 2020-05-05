Joan C. (Belleza) Cunha
of Somerville, April 30, 2020 at age 86. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence A. Cunha. Loving mother of Linda Cunha, Debora Battinelli and her husband Ernest, Janice Desrochers, Lawrence Cunha and his companion Kathleen Sullivan, JoAnn Grieco and her husband James. Cherished grandmother of Melissa Lanzieri and her husband Vincent, William, Joshua and Brittany Desrochers, Daniel and Julia Battinelli, Courtney and Kelly Cunha, Alyssa and Danielle Grieco. Adored great-grandmother of Vincent and Mila Lanzieri and William Desrochers. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Mills. Also survived by her brother in law Robert Cunha and his wife Louise, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends.

Joan was a former member of the Portuguese American Civic League in Cambridge, she loved watching her Boston Sports Teams especially the Boston Bruins. But more than that, she loved spending time with family, and friends.Joan was a former member of the Abbey Lounge Bowling League, she enjoyed the summers at Hampton Beach, and all those who knew her well, will miss her contagious laughter. Although she lived in Somerville most of her life, she still considered herself a Cambridge girl at heart.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Louis & Zelia Martin Parish, (formerly St. Joseph Church of Union Square) 179 Summer St., Somerville, MA 02143 or to the Maristhill Nursing Facility, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453. All services will be private, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Even though at this point in time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website?

Arrangements by: Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes, Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net



Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 3, 2020
Dear Joanie...your laugh was contagious...my girls loved seeing you at my dads Christmas party year after year....l loved getting you in trouble when we made White Russians at the beach...you helped me at a time I needed my mother...you just listen....love you...
Karen
Family
May 2, 2020
The flag at Hampton Beach Trailer Park in honor of Joan Cunha
May 2, 2020
Dear Linda, our deepest sympathy to you & your family. We are sorry to hear the news about your precious mother. May you find comfort in your devotion to your mother & in your memories of your precious mother. xo Stacy (O'Brien) & David Whitaker & family.
Stacy O'Brien-Whitaker
May 2, 2020
To all the Girls, Larry and your families . We are very sorry to hear about the passing of your Mother and Grandmother. Cherish and Hold tight your memories.
Lynn and Frank Naugler
Lynn Naugler
May 2, 2020
A very nice lady,with a devoted family to their mother. Enjoyed Joan,s comments and observations about life at Maristhill over the years,loved her many visits from her daughters and son. Very appreciative of all the kindness the family showed Maristhill, especially the Activites dept and other fellow residents.joan will definitely be missed,
Bill Driscoll
May 2, 2020
Dear Larry and family,

We are sorry for the loss of your dear mom. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Paul and Maureen Kelly
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
