Folsom Funeral Service
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-1905
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
Joan E. Holst

Joan E. Holst Notice
of West Newton, formerly of Roslindale, Jan 28. Dear sister of George W. Holst Jr., and his wife Verna, of Wrentham, and dear aunt of Kristen L. Holst, Karin Lanham, and her husband Jon, Robert Holst, and his wife Jessica, and James Holst, and his wife Sara. Also survived by her beloved cat Tootsie. Visitation Friday from 11 to noon at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., Westwood followed by a funeral in the funeral home at noon. Interment in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations to the Scandinavian Living Center, 206 Waltham St., Newton, MA 02465 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit funeral home website.



Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
