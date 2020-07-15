age 88, of Lynnfield and Naples, FL, July 7. Beloved wife of Daniel R. "Bob" Mitchell of Lynnfield formerly of Winthrop, MA. Devoted & loving mother of Daniel R. Mitchell Jr. (Sue), Jane E. Mitchell, and Susan Keene (Bradford), all of Lynnfield. Adoring grandmother of Alana Julian, Lily Keene, Ashley & Brooke Mitchell. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Ln., Alexandria, VA 22314. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com View the online memorial for Joan E., Mitchell (Connor)