Joan E. (Connor) Mitchell
1931 - 2020
age 88, of Lynnfield and Naples, FL, July 7. Beloved wife of Daniel R. "Bob" Mitchell of Lynnfield formerly of Winthrop, MA. Devoted & loving mother of Daniel R. Mitchell Jr. (Sue), Jane E. Mitchell, and Susan Keene (Bradford), all of Lynnfield. Adoring grandmother of Alana Julian, Lily Keene, Ashley & Brooke Mitchell. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Ln., Alexandria, VA 22314. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
I will miss you and your beautiful smile. Thank you for being my mentor and manager when I started my career at Logan International Airport. You were ahead of your time and great business woman. I will miss you. Rest In Peace my friend.
Claude and Jim Guiney
Coworker
