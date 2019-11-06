Boston Herald Notices
|
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Resources
Joan E. (Homer) Nelson Notice
of Readville, Nov 3., beloved wife of the late Earl H. Nelson and dear mother of James, and his wife Liz, of Holbrook, Linda Childs, and her fiancé John, of Nashua, and Laura Gallagher, and her husband Drew, of Sharon. Dear sister of Joseph Homer of Wayland, Barbara Hammel, and the late Alloyous, Robert, Casper, John, Pearl Kiely, Marie Kelly, and Rose Colleran. Also survived by 7 grand and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting hours Thurs 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Fri at 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website.

Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com





Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
