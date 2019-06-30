Boston Herald Notices
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan Lewis


1959 - 2019
Joan Lewis Notice
of East Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 26th at the age of 59. Loving daughter of the late William and Alberta Lewis. Devoted mother of Jennifer Baiungo and husband Matthew of NV. Dear sister of Andrea Armata and husband Michael of East Boston. Loving hehe of Matthew, Madelyn and Mason. Adored aunt of Nicole, Michael, and Matthew Armata and Great-aunt of Christopher, Cameron, Nicholas and Skylar. Family and friends will honor Joan's life by gathering at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street East Boston 02128, on Tuesday July 2nd at 10:00 am for a memorial mass celebrating Joan's life. Services will conclude with Joan being laid to rest with her parents at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to at in honor of Joan.



Published in Boston Herald on June 30, 2019
