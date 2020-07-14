1/1
Joan M. (Unni) Santoro
of Boston, July 11, 2020. Devoted wife of Vincent J. Santoro. Beloved mother of Sandra L. Santoro and Carol L. Santoro, both of Boston. Beloved sister of the late Frank J. Unni and Nella (Unni) Dauksewich. Dear sister of Andrew J. Unni of California. Loving niece of Joseph Raneri of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family only, followed by internment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Waterman-Langone, 580 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109.



View the online memorial for Joan M., SANTORO (Unni)

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
July 13, 2020
To Sandy and Carol and Mr. Vincent Santoro,

Joan was and always will be SO BEAUTIFUL. Sandy, you got her good looks and I'm sure her GOODNESS, as well.

You will be strong, because she taught you how.

And GOD is WITH YOU ALL, with His love, and His peace and His strength, FOREVER.

He is taking care of her now, and VERY WELL, the BEST.

He wants you to trust that, and LIVE the BEST LIFE here, as your mother watches on, IN JOY, and LOVE, for ETERNITY.

I love you, my friend, and I love your family.

You are always in my prayers.

Patricia Fusco
(from work)
July 13, 2020
Oh Carol, Sandra and Mr. Santoro...so sorry for your loss. I loved Momma Santoro, she was so sweet and funny! Know that you now have an angel watching over you! May you have comfort in all the happy memories and laughs!
Nancy Coffey
July 13, 2020
Mommy, I know you are holding my hand. I will be strong and be the best I can be. My heart is heavy but I do know we will meet again. I will talk to you every day. You're my angel I love you.
Sandra santoro
July 13, 2020
She was always so upbeat and happy! We loved hearing her stories about her childhood. Will miss her. Rest in peace Mrs. Santoro xoxo
Linda Marnell
