To Sandy and Carol and Mr. Vincent Santoro,



Joan was and always will be SO BEAUTIFUL. Sandy, you got her good looks and I'm sure her GOODNESS, as well.



You will be strong, because she taught you how.



And GOD is WITH YOU ALL, with His love, and His peace and His strength, FOREVER.



He is taking care of her now, and VERY WELL, the BEST.



He wants you to trust that, and LIVE the BEST LIFE here, as your mother watches on, IN JOY, and LOVE, for ETERNITY.



I love you, my friend, and I love your family.



You are always in my prayers.



Patricia Fusco

(from work)