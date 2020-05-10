of South Boston, passed away on May 1, 2020. Wife of the Late Francis X. Wilson. Loving mother of Catherine O'Brien, her husband Michael of South Boston, Ralph Wilson, his wife Liz of Dorchester, Francis Wilson, his wife Jill of South Boston, Thomas Wilson and his wife Nancy of Weymouth. Daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Hurney) Murray. Loving Nana to Michael, Patrick, Danny, Christopher O'Brien, Patrick, Timmy, Matthew, Conor, Brendan, Annie and Shaelan Wilson. Great- Grandma Joan to Colin, Emily, and Catherine O'Brien. Joan will be remembered for her paintings that were displayed at the South Boston Public Library. She was an avid sports fan who could be seen on Broadway wearing any Boston team hat or shirt. Joan also loved her day trips to Marblehead, but she took her greatest pride in being a Eucharistic Minister at the former St. Peter and Paul Church and St. Augustine Church. Joan will be interred at a private service with her husband Frank in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne.O'Brien Funeral HomeSouth Boston 617 269 1600