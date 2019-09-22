Boston Herald Notices
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Joan (Dahlin) McLennan


1933 - 2019
Joan (Dahlin) McLennan Notice
Of Malden, September 17th. Devoted wife of the late Herbert McLennan, Sister of the late Genevieve Sanford. Daughter of the late Gustave and Genevieve (Butler) Dahlin. Cherished aunt of Robin Sanford of Battleboro, NC, Kim Herbert and her husband Randy of Emerald Isle, NC, Dale Baquer and her husband Jeff of Pelletier, NC and Scott Sanford of Cape Carteret, NC. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Fiuneral Service in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN on Monday, September 23rd at 11:30 AM. Visitation with the family beginning at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Long time Administrative assistant at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Carroll Funeral Home

781-322-6322

www.smithfuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
