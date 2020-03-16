Boston Herald Notices
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
169 Cummins Hywy
Roslindale, MA
Joan "Junie" Mouradian


1931 - 2020
Joan "Junie" Mouradian Notice
of Roslindale, Mar 11th. Beloved wife of William Mouradian. Loving mother of William & his wife Joanne Mouradian of Roslindale and Jo-Ann & her husband William Welch of East Walpole. Sister of Michael "Sonny" Scordino of Belmont, Josephine Ceresi and Dorothy Civiatti of Belmont and the late Anthony "Peek-a Boo", Catherine Degregorio, Dolly Durgom, Cameilia "Millie" Fererra and Midge Deluca, Anna Scordino. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Also survived by many nieces & nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18th at Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Hywy, Roslindale at 10'oclock. Relatives & friends invited. Interment St Michael's Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.

THERE WILL BE NO VISITING HOURS. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS TO FUNERAL HOME OR CHURCH.

PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE , P.O. BOX 42040, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73123.

Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
