Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Nahant, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna M. (Speranza) Reardon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanna M. (Speranza) Reardon Notice
of Nahant, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and caretakers. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard J. Reardon who predeceased her in 1998. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Stravato) Speranza. She was a beloved sister, wife, aunt, godmother, stepmother, and daughter. Joanna is survived by her sister Elena Drislane and her husband Dennis of Lynnfield; her brother Fred Speranza and his wife Fran of Swampscott; her sister-in-law Dolly Speranza of Florida; her step-children, Mary, Barbara, Michael, John, Gary and Joan, and her many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends including her caretaker Ruthie and her team. She was the sister of the late Richard Speranza. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nahant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com.



View the online memorial for Joanna M. (Speranza) Reardon
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.