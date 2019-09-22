|
of Nahant, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and caretakers. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard J. Reardon who predeceased her in 1998. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Stravato) Speranza. She was a beloved sister, wife, aunt, godmother, stepmother, and daughter. Joanna is survived by her sister Elena Drislane and her husband Dennis of Lynnfield; her brother Fred Speranza and his wife Fran of Swampscott; her sister-in-law Dolly Speranza of Florida; her step-children, Mary, Barbara, Michael, John, Gary and Joan, and her many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends including her caretaker Ruthie and her team. She was the sister of the late Richard Speranza. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nahant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019