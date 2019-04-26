|
Apr. 23, 2019 of the North End and Las Vegas Beloved Wife of the late Stephen V. Devoted Mother of the Late Christine C. Power and Her Husband John. Dear Sister of Connie Butera of the North End and the Late Christine Sardo. Loving Grandmother of Katie,Tessie and Sean Power.Funeral Mass in St. Stephen's Church 401 Hanover St. Boston on Saturday at 9 AM. Visitation 8-9 AM at the Church. Relatives and friends Kindly invited. Interment Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, NV. Donation;s in Joanne's memory may be made to the Marian Manor 130 Dorchester St. S. Boston MA. 02127 www.spencerfuneralservice.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-sardo-catalanotto
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 26, 2019