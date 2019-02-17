|
COLEMAN MARCHURS Joanne of Cambridge, February 15. Wife of the late Ronald Marchurs. Daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Cook). Devoted mother of Carri and her husband Joshua Kimball. Loving Nana of Tyler Kimball. Beloved sister of Jayne Coleman, Patricia McMann, Nancy Burke, Kathleen Foote and the late William Coleman. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Long time employee of Cambridge Hospital. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Friday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 4-8PM. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019