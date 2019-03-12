|
|
In Attleboro of Taunton and formerly of Jamaica Plain, wife of the late Walter French died at St Ann's Hospital in Attleboro at the age of 73. Born in Norwood, Joanne was the daughter of the late Michael and Emma (Porter) Toomey. Joanne was employed at Lowes Home Improvements in Brockton. She was the loving mother of Donna Fagan, Grace May, William Carrigan and his wife Sheila, Susan Carrigan and Kimberlee Chaney and her husband William all of Taunton. Grandmother of nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sister of Irene Faucher of FL, Margaret Hurder and her husband Jerry of Cape Cod, Marilyn Megna and her husband Joe of No Attleboro and the late Katherine Orourke. Sister in-law of Linda, Margaret and Denise French. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, March 14th at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Jamaica Plain at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Interment Forest Hills Chapel in Jamaica Plain. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 12, 2019