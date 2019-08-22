|
of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away unexpectedly August 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 52 years to Albert J. "Al" "Sonny" Aniello. Loving mother of Marlene R. DiStasio and her husband Michael of Braintree and Nadine M. Kubiak and her husband Jon of Braintree. Loving daughter of Loretta (Pacitti) Mirisola of South Boston and the late Joseph Mirisola. Cherished sister of Guy Mirisola of Maine and his wife Donna. Beloved sister of the late Lori Miller and her husband Brian. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Gianna DiStasio, Sebastian and Selena Kubiak all of Braintree. Joanne also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends. Joanne was born in South Boston where she grew up and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School. When she got married to the love of her life and best friend they moved to Malden and later to Braintree where she spent the next 46 of her happiest years. She was the best friend that anyone could possibly want and throughout her life, she loved, comforted, and gave more of herself to make everyone happy.
She loved to spend time with family and friends. She had a passion to host and entertain and will be remembered as the matriarch because she was always the one to bring everyone together. Her greatest joy however came from spending time with her daughters and sons-in-law, but no greater happiness was the time she spent with her grandchildren. Joanne leaves behind nothing but unconditional love, endless memories, and countless traditions. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed because she brought so much light to all who's lives she touched.
Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington Street, Braintree MA 02184 until 9:30 am Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. To leave a sympathy message visit our website at www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation would be appropriate and appreciated. Otherwise, white flowers to signify Love & Light.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 22, 2019