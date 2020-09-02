1/1
Joanne M. (Dunphy) Duane
1934 - 2020
of Somerville, August 31. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Duane. Devoted mother of Michael, Doreen and Susan Duane, all of Somerville, and the late John and Thomas Duane. Also survived by six loving grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A funeral service with social distancing protocols will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Tuesday, September 8 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9 - 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Joanne's name to Children's Hospital Boston, online at www.childrenshospital.org. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net.

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
