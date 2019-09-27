|
|
73, lifelong East Boston resident, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Angelina "Ann" (Modica) Siracusa. Beloved wife of Dominic Rozzi. Loving mother of Christopher Rozzi and Maria Conti and her husband Thomas. Adored grandmother of Francesca and Christopher Rozzi Jr. and Isabella Conti. Caring sister of Albert and Louis Siracusa. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Joanne's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Sunday, September 29th from 2PM to 6PM and again at 8:30AM Monday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church in East Boston for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Committal services are private. At the family's request please OMIT FLOWERS. Donations may be made in Joanne's memory to the by visiting . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
Vazza Funeral Home
REVERE 1-800-252-1127
View the online memorial for Joanne M., ROZZI (Siracusa)
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 27, 2019