Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
East Boston, MA
View Map
Joanne M. (Siracusa) Rozzi

Joanne M. (Siracusa) Rozzi Notice
73, lifelong East Boston resident, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Angelina "Ann" (Modica) Siracusa. Beloved wife of Dominic Rozzi. Loving mother of Christopher Rozzi and Maria Conti and her husband Thomas. Adored grandmother of Francesca and Christopher Rozzi Jr. and Isabella Conti. Caring sister of Albert and Louis Siracusa. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Joanne's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Sunday, September 29th from 2PM to 6PM and again at 8:30AM Monday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church in East Boston for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Committal services are private. At the family's request please OMIT FLOWERS. Donations may be made in Joanne's memory to the by visiting . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

REVERE 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Joanne M., ROZZI (Siracusa)
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
