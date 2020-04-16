|
79 of Randolph, formerly of Jamaica Plain passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor A. Maher, Sr. Joanne was a loving mother and Nana to her daughter Peggy Stephenson and her husband Paul of Leominster and their children Marc & Erin, her son Kevin Maher of North Providence and his children Brian & Sarah. Joanne was predeceased in death by her loving son Marine Cpl. Victor A. Maher, Jr. Joanne is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and very good friends that were like family to her.
Joanne was a former nursing supervisor at the former Mary Murphy Nursing Home, Jamaica Plain and Randolph Crossing, Randolph. She loved to watch her Boston teams especially the Red Sox and New England Patriots. She enjoyed playing cards, telling stories and attending her grandchildren's activities.
She will truly be missed by all those that loved and knew her.
Graveside services will be private. Interment at St Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. A celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be announced by her family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to America's Gold Star Families, 1203 E. Kingman, Peoria Heights, Illinois 61616.
Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, Jamaica Plain
