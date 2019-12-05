|
of Medford December 3. Beloved wife of Robert W. Coburn. Devoted mother of Louise Carreira and her husband Jim of Plymouth, Jeanne Gaunt and her husband Bill of Medford, Catherine Dekow and her husband Gary of Somerville, Michael Norton and his wife Josephine of Medford and the late Patrick Norton. Adored grandmother of Dennis, Jimmy, Billy, David, Patrick and Michael, and loving great-grandmother of Anna and Jimmy. Dear sister of Jeanne Donaghey of Medford, Dan Tavanese of Tewksbury and Patty O'Brien of Medford. Visiting hours in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Saturday, December 7, from 11AM-1PM, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 1PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joanne's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Joanne was a former member of the Board of Directors for the Children are Angels from Heaven Organization. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 5, 2019