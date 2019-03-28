Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodi Ravida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodi Anne Ravida


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Jodi Anne Ravida Notice
78, of Lynn formerly of East Boston on March 14, 2019. Devoted mother of three sons Joseph C. Ravida and his wife Kimberly of Groveland, MA, Jonathon J.Ravida of Lynn, Ma, Jerry J. Ravida of East Boston and Traci Ravida of Saugus. Also survived by 2 granddaughters Rebecca A. Parnell wife to Scott Parnell and Brianna M. Ravida of East Boston and 2 great-grandchildren Aubry and Connor Parnell. Jodi had recently moved to Lynn after being a lifelong resident of East Boston. She had retired from her work as school psychologist with the City of Boston and was a member of the Teachers Union. She had her own private practice and spent many years devoted to specialized work in early childhood development and to children with disabilities from drug addicted pregnancies. She proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corp (Woman Marines). Jodi had a PhD in psychology with thesis work done at MGH on Death and Dying. She was a writer, teacher and inventor of Trauma Box (tm) therapeutic therapy. She was a lover of learning, music and the arts. She was a member of VFW post 6712 of Beachmont, MA. A pioneer and true believer in continuous learning through experience towards inflation of one’s past standards to achieve and promote greater wisdom for all..... Semper Fi mother Marine. Visitation in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:30 - 2:30pm followed by a Prayer Service at 2:30pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations on her behalf can sponsor college savings plans or a cancer research charity. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/jodi-anne-ravida
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now