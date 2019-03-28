|
|
78, of Lynn formerly of East Boston on March 14, 2019. Devoted mother of three sons Joseph C. Ravida and his wife Kimberly of Groveland, MA, Jonathon J.Ravida of Lynn, Ma, Jerry J. Ravida of East Boston and Traci Ravida of Saugus. Also survived by 2 granddaughters Rebecca A. Parnell wife to Scott Parnell and Brianna M. Ravida of East Boston and 2 great-grandchildren Aubry and Connor Parnell. Jodi had recently moved to Lynn after being a lifelong resident of East Boston. She had retired from her work as school psychologist with the City of Boston and was a member of the Teachers Union. She had her own private practice and spent many years devoted to specialized work in early childhood development and to children with disabilities from drug addicted pregnancies. She proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corp (Woman Marines). Jodi had a PhD in psychology with thesis work done at MGH on Death and Dying. She was a writer, teacher and inventor of Trauma Box (tm) therapeutic therapy. She was a lover of learning, music and the arts. She was a member of VFW post 6712 of Beachmont, MA. A pioneer and true believer in continuous learning through experience towards inflation of one’s past standards to achieve and promote greater wisdom for all..... Semper Fi mother Marine. Visitation in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:30 - 2:30pm followed by a Prayer Service at 2:30pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations on her behalf can sponsor college savings plans or a cancer research charity. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/jodi-anne-ravida
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019