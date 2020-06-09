Formerly of East Boston and Brighton passed away by car accident on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Roberto. Devoted brother of Gennaro "Jerry" Roberto, Catherine Brainard, Rosemarie and Richard Roberto and the late Bruno, Vincent, Michael and Joe Roberto. Stepfather of Karen, Kerry and Kim. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St Brighton on Thursday June 11th at 10:30am. Masks are required for funeral mass. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com
Published in Boston Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.