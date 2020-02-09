|
of South Boston on February 6th, 2020.Beloved son of the late Elizabeth & John Puras.Loving brother of Dianne Rizzo, Arlene Walsh, Cheryl Wuschke, Bill Wuschke, Donna Arts & Stephen Wuschke. Also survived by loving aunt Eleanor Bratton & Uncle George Wolusky & many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews & cousins. Visiting hour will take place in St. Peter's Lithuanian Church, 75 Flaherty Way in So. Boston, on Monday, February 10th from 10 to 11 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:30PM.US Navy Veteran who served on the USS Carl Vincent.For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 9, 2020