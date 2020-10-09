1/1
John Anthony Zizza
85, of Wayland, MA died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his summer home in Falmouth, MA, embraced by family. John Zizza was born on April 12, 1935 in Boston to Alphonse and Constance Zizza. He had four siblings, Joseph, Marilyn, Janet and Constance, and is survived by the latter two. He is also survived by his wife of 60 years, Marylou, and five sons, Steven, Michael, John, Christopher and Eric, eight grandchildren, and his dog, Max. Mr. Zizza graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston's North End in 1953, Boston College in 1957 and New England School of Law in Boston in 1963. Specializing in corporate tax law, he successfully ran his own law practice for the last 57 years. A proud patriarch, John had a strong sense of the importance of family and was a wonderful and generous provider who cared for the well-being of family and friends. Not always known to be the quietest of men, John had a commanding yet charming presence in any situation, regardless of how big or small the room. He enjoyed walking, cooking, crossword puzzles, country music, movies and sports, especially the Red Sox and Celtics. Visiting hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Monday, October 12 from 4 - 6 PM in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13 at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.

Dello Russo Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Chris, Eric, Marylou and the entire Zizza Family. Please accept my sincerest condolences on the lost of your dad and husband. A great, generous man who got things done. And, as stated, sometimes with great volume. He made his mark and you should all be proud. I am forever grateful for my numerous trips to Chappaquiddick, thanks to his hard work and generosity. Great memories will make this time a bit easier to handle. Keep those close.
Patrick Malloy
Friend
