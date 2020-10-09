Chris, Eric, Marylou and the entire Zizza Family. Please accept my sincerest condolences on the lost of your dad and husband. A great, generous man who got things done. And, as stated, sometimes with great volume. He made his mark and you should all be proud. I am forever grateful for my numerous trips to Chappaquiddick, thanks to his hard work and generosity. Great memories will make this time a bit easier to handle. Keep those close.

Patrick Malloy

Friend