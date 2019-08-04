|
|
88, of Marlborough died Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home in Marlborough, MA.
He was the son of the late Allen and Sarah Jane (Roulston) McCullough and the husband of Ann S. (Wilkinson) McCullough.
John worked as an electronic engineer for many years at Honeywell and Inframetrics.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Allen R. McCullough and Blair W. McCullough.
Services for John will be private.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 4, 2019