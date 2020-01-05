|
76, of Rotonda West, FL formerly of Brighton, MA passed away at Tidewell Hospice House on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathryn (Gundel) Powers; his children Brian Powers and wife Rose, Steven Dionne, Tracy Fraatz and husband Jerry, Jennifer Tavares and husband Al; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; he is also survived by his brother Kevin Powers.
John owned his own auto repair business in Brighton, MA for over 30 years and retired at the age of 56. He was an avid drag racer, golfer and Patriots fan. He was a beloved friend to many and will be missed.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for John B. "Whitey" Powers
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 5, 2020