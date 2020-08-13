Mr. Meyer,

Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army in Europe during the Cold War as a member of the 4th Armored Division-the “Breakthrough Division.” Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Mike Casey