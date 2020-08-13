1/
John Barrington Meyer
Meyer - Age 85, passed away at home in Jamaica Plain on August 7. Son of the late Arnold and Hilda Meyer, brother of the late Dorothy Meyer.

John was a lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain. He attended Boston Christian High School and graduated from Suffolk University. He spent 1957-1960 in the U.S. Army in Western Germany where he also pitched for his Fourth Armored Division baseball team, the Turtles. This experience whetted his appetite for travel and strengthened his love of country that persisted throughout his life. He was passionate about military ships and aircraft, and never failed to fly a American flag at his home. After his military service he spent 33 years teaching accounting, typing and computers and coaching at Newton North High School. Summers were always spent at his camp in Rangeley, Maine.

The consummate good neighbor, John was the go to person for neighborhood history about houses and people, typically complemented with multiple photographs that he had taken over decades. He usually had the tool you needed and the tips for fixing it.

John leaves behind a large extended family of friends in Jamaica Plain and Maine. He was particularly cherished by Jason Palmer and Anna Dockery and their children Otis and Loretta of Roslindale; and Gary and Maria Nardone of Lexington and their family, Andrea Nardone-Tellez and her husband Luciano Tellez, and Christina Pasciscia and her husband Adam

Those who loved John are especially grateful to Karol Dawkins for the companionship and care she provided over the past several years. It was a neighborhood pastime to guess what they were arguing and laughing about together on John's porch with his dog Lucky by his side.



The memorial service will be private. Family, friends and neighbors are invited to John's home for an outdoor luncheon to celebrate his life on Friday, August 14 from 1-3 pm. Please visit www.mannandrodgers.com for details and to leave a remembrance of John. Donations in John's memory can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children - Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114, or 617-371-4746.





Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
John's home
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
August 12, 2020
Mr. Meyer,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army in Europe during the Cold War as a member of the 4th Armored Division-the “Breakthrough Division.” Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
August 12, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher had him at Newton North.
RIP Mr Meyer
