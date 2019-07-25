|
of Melrose, died peacefully on July 20th, 2019 at the age of 80. John was born in Boston on June 7th, 1939 to John & Anna (Nazzaro) Rossi. He was raised in Boston and attended Boston Public Schools before moving on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Bentley College. John also served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He worked at Polaroid for many years; and was a member of the Melrose VFW and volunteered as a coach for the Melrose Little League for 30 years. John was the husband of 57 years to the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty' Rossi. Father of Jack Rossi of Melrose, and Jennifer Rossi DeFeo of Wilmington. Beloved Grampy of Derek Rossi of Melrose, and Joslyn DeFeo, Jaelyn DeFeo, James Rene DeFeo, and Jonathan DeFeo, all of Wilmington. Brother-in-law of Joyce Rossi, Dwight Sackett & his wife Janice, and Robert Sackett & his wife Lisa. Brother of the late George Rossi, the late Delores Lowery, and the late Edward Rossi. Also survived by his lifelong friend Lyle Eori, and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be Private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in Boston Herald on July 25, 2019