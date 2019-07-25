Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Rossi


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Rossi Notice
of Melrose, died peacefully on July 20th, 2019 at the age of 80. John was born in Boston on June 7th, 1939 to John & Anna (Nazzaro) Rossi. He was raised in Boston and attended Boston Public Schools before moving on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Bentley College. John also served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He worked at Polaroid for many years; and was a member of the Melrose VFW and volunteered as a coach for the Melrose Little League for 30 years. John was the husband of 57 years to the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty' Rossi. Father of Jack Rossi of Melrose, and Jennifer Rossi DeFeo of Wilmington. Beloved Grampy of Derek Rossi of Melrose, and Joslyn DeFeo, Jaelyn DeFeo, James Rene DeFeo, and Jonathan DeFeo, all of Wilmington. Brother-in-law of Joyce Rossi, Dwight Sackett & his wife Janice, and Robert Sackett & his wife Lisa. Brother of the late George Rossi, the late Delores Lowery, and the late Edward Rossi. Also survived by his lifelong friend Lyle Eori, and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be Private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com



View the online memorial for John C. Rossi
Published in Boston Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now