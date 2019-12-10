Boston Herald Notices
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Parish
South Boston, MA
of Milton formerly of South Boston passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Joyce). Devoted father of William Callahan, Kathleen Callahan, Jaclyn Callahan and her partner David Tibets. Cherished son of the late William and Beulah Callahan. Dear brother of Joseph Callahan and his wife Judy, Mary Callahan, Joanne Callahan, Theresa Murren and her husband Kevin, Kevin Flanagan as well as the late William and James Callahan. Beloved grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica Parish in South Boston on Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM. Internment services will be private. Member of the Chippewa Club in South Boston and member of the Laborers Local 223. For online condolences please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
