John Camara
1931 - 2020
J. Camara, age 89, of Norton, passed on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine P. (Muldoon) Camara. John was well known in the Norton Community, especially for parking cars at his home on Mansfield Avenue for annual events held at the Great Woods Performing Arts Center in Mansfield. visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17th at 10:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St, Norton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com







MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Marys Church
Funeral services provided by
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
