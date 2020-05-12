My prayers go out for the family! We will miss you
at the cookouts! But we know you have got your wings as a angel my you fly high and watch over your kids and grandchildren ect.. May you R.I.P. it was bumpy at the end. But I know your daughter didn't want you alone in their! And she brought you home so everyone could say goodbye!
of Davenport, Florida, 82, died peacefully with family at home on May 6, 2020 after battling many medical issues. He was the loving husband of June Cascarano who he had been with for 62 years. John and June raised their four children in the Germantown section of Quincy and John is survived by June and all of his children, Wayne Cascarano of Davenport, Florida, Attorney John Cascarano, Jr. of Hingham, Massachusetts, Gina Cascarano of Davenport, Florida and Anthony Cascarano of Weymouth, Massachusetts and by two daughters-in-laws, Barbara Cascarano and Jill Cascarano, and by four grandchildren, Kyle, , Cory and Elodie Cascarano and Katherine Van Page and by two great-grandchildren. John was very proud of his granddaughter, Elodie's entrance into the Rhode Island School of Design.
Mr. John Cascarano was born on April 2, 1938 and grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts by his Italian immigrant parents. He graduated from Dorchester High School and immediately entered into the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years. Whenever John saw another marine wearing the marine gear, he would immediately start up a conversation. He was very proud of his military career and later served several years in the military reserves where he spent many weeks and weekends away from his family serving his country.
John loved his children and grandchildren very much and often visited Massachusetts in his later years after moving to Davenport, Florida in 2004. John spent his last few summers enjoying the Massachusetts weather residing with his son, John, Jr and granddaughter, Elodie. He enjoyed the family cookouts and certainly his red glass of wine which he often proudly talked about making with his father as a young child, even missing days at grade school to do so.
John was a die hard Boston sports fan and even while residing in Florida only missed a few Boston sporting contests as he had every Boston sports package included in his cable television bill. He had still not forgiven Bill Belichick for not playing Malcom Butler in the 2017 Superbowl loss verse the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mr. Cascarano ran a family-owned oil business, Cascarano and Sons in the 1970s and 1980s with his brother and father. John had three brothers who he outlived all, Michael and Francis Cascarano who were older than he and his younger brother, Jack Cascarano, who died tragically at a young age. In 1979, John purchased a barroom business, JC's Café in the Upham's Corner section of Dorchester which he ran with his wife and children through 1989. John made many friends from this business and he kept many of these relationships ongoing until his passing. He also sponsored many softball teams from his business as softball was a passion of his and later on his sons followed his footsteps playing softball for years. John enjoyed watching his sons play which was a bonding experience for him.
Later on, in the 1990s and 2000s, Mr. Cascarano became a truck driver for the Boston Herald working the graveyard shift. When he moved to Florida, Mr. Cascarano worked at Disney World at one of the resorts starting up motor boats for six years until his health no longer allowed him to work there. This job allowed Mr. Cascarano's family members to attend Disney World at no cost, something he took great pride in and something his children and grandchildren took full advantage of. John did whatever he had to in supporting his family. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial mass may be held at a later date once social distancing is no longer an issue. Donations in John Cascarano's name may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting their websight, cancer.org and making a memorial donation.
A memorial mass may be held at a later date once social distancing is no longer an issue. Donations in John Cascarano's name may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting their websight, cancer.org and making a memorial donation.
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2020.