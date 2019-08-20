|
age 92, from South Boston, living in Plymouth, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Plymouth surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of the late Geraldine (Connelly) Connolly. Loving father of John "Jay" Connolly and his wife Dorothy of Hanover, Christine Mullin and her husband Richard of Waltham, Kevin Connolly and his wife Nancy of Holbrook, Michael Connolly and his wife MaryEllen of South Boston, and Marianne Hogan and her husband John of Plymouth. Jack was the brother of James Connolly, Patrick Connolly, and the late Mary Flaherty, Thomas Connolly, and Joseph Connolly. He was Papa to 11 grandchildren; Daniel, Joseph, Jamie, Kevin, Jillian, Michael, Matthew, John Thomas, Elizabeth, John Patrick, and Christopher, and Papa Jack to 4 great-grandchildren, as well as survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in South Boston on September 20, 1926, son of the late Thomas and Bridget (Cook) Connolly. Jack was a graduate of South Boston High School, and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during WWII. Following the war Jack married the love of his life, Gerry, and raised his family in South Boston. He was an employee of the MBTA for 38 years until retirement, where he was able to spend 33 years in retirement being a wonderful Papa. Jack loved John Wayne movies, and westerns. He could be found playing the lottery, scratching tickets, working on crossword puzzles, and listening to Irish music. He volunteered his time for years running BINGO at St. Augustine's Church in South Boston. John was a true family man, and he will be sorely missed. A visitation will take place at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St. North Plymouth (in front of Cordage Park), on Wednesday, August 21st, from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 am. Burial will following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2019