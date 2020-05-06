John Cummings
of West Roxbury, April 23, 2020. Loving brother of the late Robert Cummings. Beloved son of the late Mary (Shine) Cummings. Cousin of Jim Curley of Dedham. Funeral services will be private. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com.

P.E. Murray -FJ Higgins

George F. Doherty & Sons

West Roxbury 617-325-2000



Published in Boston Herald on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 3, 2020
May Johnny now rest in peace along with his Mother and brother Robert forever.

Love,

Richard & David
RICHARD FERA & DAVID CURLEY
