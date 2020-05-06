May Johnny now rest in peace along with his Mother and brother Robert forever.
Love,
Richard & David
of West Roxbury, April 23, 2020. Loving brother of the late Robert Cummings. Beloved son of the late Mary (Shine) Cummings. Cousin of Jim Curley of Dedham. Funeral services will be private. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com.
P.E. Murray -FJ Higgins
George F. Doherty & Sons
West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in Boston Herald on May 6, 2020.