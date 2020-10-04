JOHN, J. of Plymouth, Sept. 29th. Son of the late Carmine & Mary (Costanzo) D'Andrea. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Fournier) D'Andrea. Loving father of John D'Andrea Jr.of Winthrop, Dawn D'Andrea of Plymouth, Alice Sawaya of Whitman and Cheryle Ward of Middleboro. Brother of the late Jerome, Michael & Mary D'Andrea. Devoted Grampy of 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Arrangements by Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain.Services will be private but can be viewed on YouTube (search mannandrodgers) from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7th. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery.Guestbook@mannandrodger.com