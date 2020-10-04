1/1
John D'Andrea
JOHN, J. of Plymouth, Sept. 29th. Son of the late Carmine & Mary (Costanzo) D'Andrea. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Fournier) D'Andrea. Loving father of John D'Andrea Jr.of Winthrop, Dawn D'Andrea of Plymouth, Alice Sawaya of Whitman and Cheryle Ward of Middleboro. Brother of the late Jerome, Michael & Mary D'Andrea. Devoted Grampy of 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Arrangements by Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain.

Services will be private but can be viewed on YouTube (search mannandrodgers) from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7th. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery.

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Dawn & Family,
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your Dad/Grampie. He was a great man & we’re sure he cherished the last few years you gave him. Don’t hesitate to call us if there’s anything you need. May He Rest In Peace.

John & Mary Kennedy
Friend
October 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the D'Andrea Family on your loss of a great man, father, grandfather and foundation of your lives. I know he will be missed.
Jimmy Sawaya
Family
October 2, 2020
