George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-298-3432
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grant AME Church
1906 Washington Street
Boston, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Grant AME Church
1906 Washington Street
Boston, MA
View Map
John Douglas Jones Sr.


1929 - 2019
John Douglas Jones Sr. Notice
of Boston, MA, passed peacefully on June 26, 2019. He was the beloved son to the late William Jones and the late May Fay Turner. He leaves his loving children Pamela Jones, Patricia Jones, Anita Jones and Doreen Godare. He was predeceased by his son John Jones Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memories, nine grandchildren, his long time companion Vernice "Niecey" Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11-12 noon at Grant AME Church, 1906 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118. Celebration of Life Service will start at 12 noon also from the church. Interment will follow to Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Street, Jamaica Plain, MA. To leave condolences for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home.



Published in Boston Herald on June 30, 2019
