of Boston, MA, passed peacefully on June 26, 2019. He was the beloved son to the late William Jones and the late May Fay Turner. He leaves his loving children Pamela Jones, Patricia Jones, Anita Jones and Doreen Godare. He was predeceased by his son John Jones Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memories, nine grandchildren, his long time companion Vernice "Niecey" Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11-12 noon at Grant AME Church, 1906 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118. Celebration of Life Service will start at 12 noon also from the church. Interment will follow to Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Street, Jamaica Plain, MA. To leave condolences for the family visit www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home.
Published in Boston Herald on June 30, 2019