|
|
of South Boston, May 13, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Janet Doherty. Devoted father of John E Doherty Jr., his wife Bethany of Braintree, the late Paul J. Doherty & Francine A. Walsh of South Boston. Loving grandfather to Kaylee, Brian, Michael, Drew, Jack & Ava. Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass at the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday, May 18, at 9:00AM. Interment will be private. For Online Guestbook casperfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-e-doc-doherty
Published in Boston Herald on May 16, 2019