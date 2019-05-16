Boston Herald Notices
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Home
187 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
of South Boston, May 13, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Janet Doherty. Devoted father of John E Doherty Jr., his wife Bethany of Braintree, the late Paul J. Doherty & Francine A. Walsh of South Boston. Loving grandfather to Kaylee, Brian, Michael, Drew, Jack & Ava. Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass at the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday, May 18, at 9:00AM. Interment will be private. For Online Guestbook casperfuneralservices.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-e-doc-doherty
Published in Boston Herald on May 16, 2019
