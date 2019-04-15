|
|
passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Dorchester and has resided in Holbrook for the last 12 years. In the summer, he loved to visit Cape Cod, where he was known to enjoy the morning newspaper with his feet in the ocean. John loved playing keno, hitting the links, and enjoying an ice-cold Pepsi. Most importantly, he loved to help people and could always make you laugh.
John was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was predeceased by his loving parents, William J. and Anne E. (Wermers), brother Peter Barrett, and sister Mildred Barrett. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, William J. Barret Jr. and his wife Marie of Milton, Patricia Wood and the late Carl of Holbrook, Michael Barrett and his wife Cheryl of Stoughton, Anne Collins and husband Lawrence of Hyde Park, Stephen Barrett and his wife Marianne of Braintree, Julie Berberian and husband Michael of Webster, and Richard Barrett and his wife Kathleen of Hanover. "Uncle Trigger" will be sorely missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Wednesday, April 17th at 8:45am followed by a funeral mass at St. Mark's Church in Dorchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 16th from 4-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the in Trigger's honor. For online guestbook and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
View the online memorial for John E. "Trigger" Barrett
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019