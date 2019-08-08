|
On July 27, at age 75, of Boston and Hull. Graduated from Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School. Denny's career included stints in the U.S. Army, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, the law firm of Bulger & Finnerty and twenty years of solo legal practice.
Denny was an early supporter of the civil rights movement and a firm believer in the Fourth and Sixth Amendments. His business card read: "Tired of pleading guilty?" He was always ready for trial in his practice, which included over 20 murder trials and was willing to represent all comers. His proudest legal accomplishment was a challenge to the odious Boston Police Department policy of "search on sight" (Commonwealth v. Lamar Phillips, Supreme Judicial Court, 1992).
Denny loved playground basketball (his street name was Doc), criminal law, Pall Mall unfiltered and Barbara. A head injury forced his early retirement and in recent years he struggled with health issues. He did not go gentle into that good night. Survived by Barbara, his wife of 51 years, and heartbroken pets, Watson and the Skunk.
Friends are invited to raise a glass in his memory August 20, 7:00 to 9:00, at Jo's Nautical Bar in Hull.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 8, 2019